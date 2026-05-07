Congressman Pat Ryan is demanding answers from USPS after what he describes as "ongoing mail delivery failures across the Hudson Valley" impacting families, seniors, and rural communities.

In a letter sent to Postmaster General David Steiner, Ryan called the delays “unacceptable” and urged immediate action to restore reliable service.

According to Ryan, residents across the region have reported chronically delayed mail, missed deliveries, and in some cases, going several days without receiving any mail at all. The congressman said both constituents and local government officials have raised concerns about the disruptions, which he says are creating serious hardships for Hudson Valley residents.

Ryan emphasized that the Postal Service is “not a luxury,” especially for rural communities that rely heavily on consistent mail delivery for medications, legal documents, bills, and personal correspondence. He pointed to real-life examples from constituents, including one senior who was charged a late fee after a rent check failed to arrive on time, and another resident who reportedly went ten consecutive days without mail delivery.

In the letter, Ryan questioned USPS leadership directly, asking what steps are being taken to fix the issues and when service will be fully restored across the district. He also demanded “a full accounting” of what caused the disruptions and called for a concrete recovery plan moving forward.

While criticizing the service failures, Ryan also defended local mail carriers, saying postal workers continue to serve communities across the Hudson Valley despite difficult conditions and staffing shortages. He urged USPS to ensure carriers have the staffing and resources necessary to deliver mail on time and safely.

“The Postal Service is a lifeline,” Ryan wrote, adding that Hudson Valley residents deserve reliable, consistent, and accessible mail service.