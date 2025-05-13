Popular Hudson Valley Dive Bar Reviving Summer Bike Nights

Thursday bike nights are back at the Hudson Valley's #1 dive bar in Hopewell Junction, NY.

The Hopewell Inn is getting ready to kick off summer early with Thursday bike nights at the popular Dutchess County bar.

Hopewell Inn is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the late 1800s. There's been many a fun night for me spent at this bar over the years, checking out some live music back in the day including seeing SATO do their Ozzy tribute there. The bar nowadays has an outdoor beach area with actual sand and a tiki bar atmosphere that is very popular with customers ready for summer fun.

The bar was voted #1 Favorite Hudson Valley Dive Bar last year. They also brought in a hot new attraction last year, with the addition of a new mascot "Fin the shark" a couple years ago. Back in 2023 we did a summer of radio promotions in the Hudson Valley, with some of the most successful events held at The Hopewell Inn. The "Bandana Cabana" events were a huge hit, especially the stops at The Hopewell Inn, where we also held the Bandana Cabana finale.

Thursday Bike Nights Return to Hopewell Inn

The Hopewell Inn is set to kick off the summer season with Thursday Bike Nights starting on Thursday, May 15 with a "Blessing of the Bikes" and Deidra Mancinelli (Dee Dee) behind the bar featuring $1 wings and domestic drink specials. Bikers should arrive at 6:30 pm and the blessings will begin at 7 pm. The Hopewell Inn is such a fun spot, always featuring great entertainment, with live music on the weekends and other special events on a regular basis.

Follow The Hopewell Inn on Facebook for more info on the Thursday bike nights and other upcoming events.

