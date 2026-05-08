Nearly four decades after a deadly stabbing in Manhattan, the FBI is still searching for a man accused of murder who once had ties to both New York and New Jersey.

According to the FBI, now 75-year-old Danny Liggett is wanted in connection to the 1987 murder of a physically impaired man in New York City.

Investigators say Liggett allegedly attacked the victim and a female acquaintance with a knife inside a Manhattan apartment on May 7, 1987. The victim, who was in a wheelchair, died from the attack, while the woman survived after Liggett allegedly threatened to kill her if she contacted police.

Liggett was officially charged with second-degree murder in 1988, and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was later issued by the Southern District of New York.

The FBI says Liggett has ties to Hoboken, New Jersey, as well as New York City, Des Moines, Iowa, Springfield, Illinois, and Gainesville, Georgia. Authorities believe he may have fled the United States and could have traveled to Southeast Asia, specifically the Philippines, or even Northern Canada.

Liggett was born in Springfield, Illinois, and reportedly earned a Doctor of Education degree from a Massachusetts university in 1983. Before disappearing, he worked conducting management training seminars for large companies.

The FBI describes Liggett as 5-foot-10, weighing between 145 and 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators also say he has a “Snoopy” tattoo on his left arm, although it’s unclear whether the tattoo is the cartoon character or simply the word itself.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Liggett’s arrest and warns that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI or their local law enforcement agency.