Mike Tyson Returns to Hudson Valley for Special Event

The boxing legend was in Catskill, NY over the weekend to remember his mentor and trainer Cus D'Amato.

"Iron" Mike Tyson is a former professional boxer, born on June 30, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York, who is widely considered on e of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Known for his powerful knockout power, he was the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20 and held a professional record of 50-7 with 44 knockouts. Beyond boxing, his life includes a career in entertainment, business ventures, and an induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

(Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images) loading...

Mike Tyson's Catskill connection is primarily through his legendary boxing trainer, Cuz D'Amato, who brought him to the town at age 13 to train at his gym. D'Amato became his legal guardian and a father figure, and the Catskills served as a haven for Tyson, helping to transform him from a troubled youth into a boxing champion. Tyson maintains deep ties to the town, where he still visits, honors D'Amato's legacy, and supports local students.

Boxing Legends Rewind, a Facebook page dedicated to insights, stories, and powerful perspectives from boxing legends, legendary bouts, and iconic moments posted a photo of Tyson from over the weekend at the Catskill event. Tyson was today back in Catskill, to honor honor trainer Cuz D’Amato, who passed away 40 years ago. A public ceremony took place on Main Street, in front of the Catskill Police Station.

Source: Mike Tyson To Honor Cus D'Amato Today: Tribute Day In Catskill - East Side Boxing News (https://www.boxing247.com/boxing-news/mike-tyson-to-honor-cus-damato-today-tribute-day-in-catskill/297671)

Source: Mike Tyson To Honor Cus D'Amato Today: Tribute Day In Catskill - East Side Boxing News (https://www.boxing247.com/boxing-news/mike-tyson-to-honor-cus-damato-today-tribute-day-in-catskill/297671)

Mike Tyson returned to Catskill yesterday to host an event commemorating 40 years since the death of his mentor and trainer Cus D'Amato

Mike Tyson Spotted Around New York Being a native New Yorker, Mike Tyson has never fully left his home here in the Empire State. He is seen regularly around New York City cheering on other sports, starring on Broadway and attending fan expos. Gallery Credit: Getty Images