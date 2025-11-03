Mike Tyson Returns to Hudson Valley for Special Event
The boxing legend was in Catskill, NY over the weekend to remember his mentor and trainer Cus D'Amato.
"Iron" Mike Tyson is a former professional boxer, born on June 30, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York, who is widely considered on e of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Known for his powerful knockout power, he was the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20 and held a professional record of 50-7 with 44 knockouts. Beyond boxing, his life includes a career in entertainment, business ventures, and an induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Mike Tyson's Catskill connection is primarily through his legendary boxing trainer, Cuz D'Amato, who brought him to the town at age 13 to train at his gym. D'Amato became his legal guardian and a father figure, and the Catskills served as a haven for Tyson, helping to transform him from a troubled youth into a boxing champion. Tyson maintains deep ties to the town, where he still visits, honors D'Amato's legacy, and supports local students.
Boxing Legends Rewind, a Facebook page dedicated to insights, stories, and powerful perspectives from boxing legends, legendary bouts, and iconic moments posted a photo of Tyson from over the weekend at the Catskill event. Tyson was today back in Catskill, to honor honor trainer Cuz D’Amato, who passed away 40 years ago. A public ceremony took place on Main Street, in front of the Catskill Police Station.
Source: Mike Tyson To Honor Cus D'Amato Today: Tribute Day In Catskill - East Side Boxing News (https://www.boxing247.com/boxing-news/mike-tyson-to-honor-cus-damato-today-tribute-day-in-catskill/297671)
Source: Mike Tyson To Honor Cus D'Amato Today: Tribute Day In Catskill - East Side Boxing News (https://www.boxing247.com/boxing-news/mike-tyson-to-honor-cus-damato-today-tribute-day-in-catskill/297671)
Mike Tyson returned to Catskill yesterday to host an event commemorating 40 years since the death of his mentor and trainer Cus D'Amato
Mike Tyson Spotted Around New York
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
Mega-Mansion Formerly Owned By Mike Tyson and 50 Cent
Gallery Credit: Karolyi