You know Hollywood has officially run out of new ideas when The Devil Wears Prada starts making headlines again nearly 20 years later.

And once you notice it, you can’t unsee it. Almost everything coming to theaters in 2026 feels like a reboot, revival, sequel, or franchise resurrection. Someone is remembering a dusty Blockbuster shelf for creative inspiration.

Studios are leaning hard into nostalgia this year, betting audiences still want familiar characters, familiar worlds, and maybe just a little comfort food cinema while ticket prices continue climbing.

Here are some of the biggest nostalgia-fueled projects already on deck for 2026:

Superman Gets Another Reset: DC is continuing its major rebuild following 2025’s Superman reboot, with Superman: Man of Tomorrow expected to begin filming in April 2026. The studio is clearly aiming younger this time around as it tries to completely reshape the DC movie universe for a new generation of fans.

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Masters of the Universe Brings He-Man Back: Yep, He-Man is officially returning to theaters. The live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe is scheduled to hit the big screen June 5, marking the franchise’s biggest movie comeback since the original 1980s run.

Cliffhanger Somehow Returns Too: And somehow, even Cliffhanger is making a comeback. The 1993 mountain-scaling action movie starring Sylvester Stallone is getting revived for 2026, with the new film expected to hit theaters August 28.

At this point, Hollywood feels less like a movie industry and more like reruns on an old movie channel.

And honestly? Hollywood probably knows exactly what it’s doing.