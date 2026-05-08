‘Best Employer in U.S.’ Opening Biggest NY Store in Hudson Valley

Bargain hunters rejoice, a popular discount chain is building its biggest New York store right here in the Hudson Valley.

A fast-growing retailer that’s been named one of America’s best employers multiple times by Forbes, says it’s opening it's newest New York location right here in the Hudson Valley.

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Ocean State Job Lot, with locations in Newburgh, Fishkill and Poughkeepsie, is known for carrying a constantly changing mix of discounted household goods, food, seasonal items, clothing, lawn and garden supplies, pet products and closeout deals that can sometimes feel a little like a treasure hunt.

Newest Ocean State Job Lot to Be New York's Biggest

A brand new Job Lot store will take over the former Big Lots location at Wallkill Plaza in MIddletown on Route 211 East and Carpenter Avenue. According to the company, the new store will span nearly 47,000 square feet, making it one of the chain’s largest locations in New York State.

The company says the Orange County store is expected to open sometime after Labor Day in either the third or fourth quarter of 2026.

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Big Hiring Push Planned for Middletown Store

The new store isn’t just bringing bargain shopping to Orange County. It’s also expected to create a pretty significant number of jobs.

Ocean State Job Lot says it plans to hire up to 70 workers for the Middletown location, including managers, supervisors, full-time employees, part-time associates and seasonal workers.

The company has built a strong reputation with employees over the years. In addition to being recognized by Forbes as a top employer multiple times, Ocean State Job Lot has also received workplace awards from Newsweek, Deloitte and Inspiring Workplaces.

Ocean State Job Lot says the Middletown location will become its 18th store in New York.