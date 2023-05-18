WPDH Set to Invade Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh

This live broadcast and Orange Invasion stop will mark a return to the popular Newburgh Waterfront spot.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 24 as WPDH returns to Jet Set Tiki Bar! Jet Set is the newest hotspot on the Newburgh Waterfront. It's a tropical Tiki Bar with a great staff offering good eats and fun drinks. We hosted our first-ever Tigman's Bandana Cabana Party back in January at Jet Set, and had a blast! The bar celebrated an anniversary in April, with a special ribbon-cutting event and kick-off to their summer season.

WPDH Monthly Live Broadcasts From Jet Set

We have big plans with Jet Set this Summer Season as we're gearing up for monthly series of WPDH live radio broadcasts from May through August! The live broadcasts will be on Wednesday afternoons 3 pm -7 pm on their outdoor patio, and it's sure to be a blast! Look for fun-filled events to feature lots of prizes and giveaways. The first one will be on May 24th and it will be an Orange Invasion stop.

WPDH at Jet Set Tiki Bar Wednesday, May 24

It's an Orange Invasion stop and Live broadcast at Jet Set! Come hang with me Tigman, my girl comedian Shannon Cooke, and the PDH crew at Jet Set Tiki Bar 3pm-7pm on Wednesday, May 24. You can come by and get on the radio during our live broadcast. When you stop at a WPDH Orange Invasion location, you can enter with Ant Smash from the WPDH roadcrew to win the V-I-PDH package for tickets to see Hollywood Vampires, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Steve Miller Band and Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick all at Bethel Woods this summer. Package includes pavilion seating, parking and a catered tailgate party from Handsome Devil BBQ for each show!

Get our free mobile app

So looking forward to being at Jet Set monthly during the Summer of 2023 and we look forward to more Bandana Cabana Party events coming soon too! Stay tuned for details. Check out the pics from our first Bandana Cabana event at Jet Set back in January below.