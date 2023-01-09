First Ever Tigman’s Bandana Cabana Party Rocks Newburgh Waterfront [Gallery]

A good time was had by all this past Friday night at Jet Set Tiki Bar.

Jet Set Tiki Bar, the newest hotspot on the Newburgh waterfront, was the setting for the first ever Tigman's Bandana Cabana Party on Friday night, January 6, and the party was off the hook. Jet Set is a tropical Tiki Bar with a great staff offering good eats and fun drinks.

Tigman's Bandana Cabana was the brainchild of management at Townsquare Media Poughkeepsie. The event was the launch of a series of Tigman's Bandana Cabana parties that are being planned for later on in 2023.

WPDH broadcasted live for the event from 8-11 pm which featured live music from New Paltz blues rock band Good Time Honey who rocked the night for 2 plus hours and games like Pin the Bandana on Tigman and Bandana Bingo. WPDH listeners arrived ready to party, with bandanas flying as far as the eye can see. WPDH roadcrew Antonio and Ashley gave out all 50 brand new bandanas to patrons over the course of the 3-hour event and a 3-day, 3-night vacation to Smugglers' Notch Resort in Vermont (a $1500 value) was given away at the end of the night. Winner was Shari Gordon of Highland Mills, NY.

Get our free mobile app

We had the Wok Fried Brussel Sprouts which were just a pure delight and a few specialty drinks including the "Painkiller" (a tropical classic made with 151 rum, coconut and orange juice). Antonio from the PDH roadcrew enjoyed the Big Kahuna Burger, a double burger with pineapple, grilled onion, Monterey Jack cheese, teriyaki sauce and shredded lettuce. We had so much fun at Jet Set, we can't wait to return! Check out a full photo gallery from the epic night below.