The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating three men who are wanted on active Family Court warrants tied to unpaid child support.

A post from the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Facebook shows the photos of three men, together, owing more than $250k in child support.

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Kenneth Tatum, 58, is wanted on four active Orange County Family Court warrants and reportedly owes $86,884.43 in child support with warrants that date back to September 2022. Police say they are actively searching in the Newburgh area.

Also listed is 60-year-old John Breyfogle, who is wanted on one active Family Court warrant for $149,800 in unpaid child support. Police said they are focusing their search efforts in the Wurtsboro area of neighboring Sullivan County.

Lastly, Antoine Lewis, 44, is wanted on one active Family Court warrant for reportedly owing $40,201.20 in child support. Police believe he may be in the Newburgh area.

Combined, the three men are accused of owing more than $276,000 in unpaid child support.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the three men listed is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

How a Child Support Warrant is Issued in New York

In New York, child support orders are legally enforceable through Family Court.

When payments fall significantly behind, the state has several enforcement options, including wage garnishment, seizure of tax refunds, suspension of driver's and professional licenses, and liens against property. In some cases, courts may issue warrants if a parent fails to appear for a support hearing or is found to be willfully violating a support order.

New York law generally requires parents to support their children until age 21 unless the child becomes legally emancipated earlier.