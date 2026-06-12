Disturbing bodycam footage has been released as part of the investigation into the New Years Day death of a Newburgh man.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has released body camera footage connected to the ongoing investigation into the death of a Newburgh man following an encounter with police earlier this year.

According to the Attorney General's Office, 35-year-old Marcus Burks died on January 1 after an interaction involving members of the New York State Police and the City of Newburgh Police Department.

In April, a Civil Rights Attorney and Burks' family shared with news outlets and the city council, that Burks' death was determined by the medical examiner to be homicide, following an autopsy.

The Failed Traffic Stop, Pursuit, Confrontation and Death of Marcus Burks

Investigators say a New York State Police trooper attempted to stop Burks' vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 17K in Newburgh at10:30 p.m. on January 1, 2026.

Police say Burks did not stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed before he crashed into another vehicle.

After the collision, police say he exited his vehicle and a struggle ensued.

Marcus Burks bodycam footage/NY Attorney General's Office Marcus Burks bodycam footage/NY Attorney General's Office

According to the Attorney General's Office, officers from the City of Newburgh Police Department also responded to the scene. Those officers reportedly used pepper spray, and deployed at least one Taser during the encounter.

Marcus Burks bodycam footage/NY Attorney General's Office Marcus Burks bodycam footage/NY Attorney General's Office

Burks later became unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bodycam Footage of Fatal Police Encounter in Newburgh

Viewer Warning: The video released by the Attorney General's Office contains graphic and potentially disturbing content.

Marcus Burks bodycam footage/NY Attorney General's Office Marcus Burks bodycam footage/NY Attorney General's Office

The footage was released by the Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation, which is responsible for examining incidents where police actions may have contributed to a person's death. Officials say the video release is part of a policy aimed at increasing transparency and public trust during ongoing investigations.

The Attorney General's Office emphasized that the release of the footage does not indicate whether any criminal charges will be filed and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Newburgh Officials Respond to Marcus Burks Death

On May 5, following the city council meeting in which the attorney said Burks' death was a homicide, officials in the city of Newburgh released a statement.

The statement offered condolences to Burks' family and acknowledged an executive session at the May 4 City Council meeting regarding "a notice of claim" regarding Burks' death, but no action was reported.

A notice of claim is usually one of the first steps in suing a government entity.

It went on to say that the city was conducting a separate internal investigation in addition to the Attorney General's investigation.

"In parallel, the City has initiated an internal investigation to examine all relevant circumstances surrounding Mr. Burks' death. The City of Newburgh Police Department is cooperating fully with both investigations," the statement reads. "At this stage, these investigations remain ongoing. The City is committed to providing accurate and timely information as it becomes available, while also safeguarding the integrity of the investigative process and respecting the privacy rights of individuals involved."