Shocking Gun Violence Stats in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, NY

Data shows a noticeable shift in violence in some of the Hudson Valley’s most closely watched cities.

New data from New York State shows that shootings are trending downward in several communities, including Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, offering a hopeful sign after years of concern about gun violence.

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New numbers show a decline in shootings

According to the state’s latest GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) report, shooting incidents across participating police departments fell significantly during the first three months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Through March 2026, GIVE agencies reported 81 shooting incidents involving injury, a 20 percent drop compared to 101 incidents during the same period in 2025.

The number of people shot also fell, declining 23 percent, from 114 individuals last year to 88 so far this year. Perhaps most striking, the number of people killed by gun violence dropped 61 percent, from 28 deaths in early 2025 to 11 this year.

The GIVE initiative tracks gun violence trends in 28 police departments across New York State, including both the City of Newburgh and the City of Poughkeepsie, which are classified as Tier I departments due to their focus on reducing shooting incidents and fatalities.

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Encouraging signs for Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

In Newburgh, shootings involving injury dropped from four incidents in early 2025 to zero so far in 2026. The number of shooting victims also fell from five people shot last year to zero this year.

Poughkeepsie also saw a notable decline. The city recorded three shooting incidents involving injury during the first three months of 2025, compared to just one incident during the same period in 2026. The number of shooting victims fell from three people shot to one.

Other cities are also seeing progress. Buffalo, for example, reported a drop from 23 shooting incidents in early 2025 to 10 in 2026, along with a decline in shooting victims from 26 to 11 and gun-related deaths from eight to one.

While any shooting is still one too many, the early data suggests prevention strategies are having an impact in multiple communities across New York, including right here in the Hudson Valley.