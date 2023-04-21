Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh Celebrates Anniversary

The hottest new spot pot on the Newburgh Waterfront is celebrating this weekend.

Jet Set is a tropical Tiki Bar with a great staff offering good eats and fun drinks. Jet Set was also the location of the first-ever Tigman's Bandana Cabana Party back in January.

They say the first 6 months are very crucial to a new business, and that goes for almost any business, especially in the bar/restaurant business. The first 6 months is key in gauging whether or not a business is successful, and Jet Set Tiki Bar has reached that mark.

Jet Set Ribbon Cutting Cutting Celebration

Jet Set held a special Grand Opening ribbon-cutting celebration with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday for their 6 month anniversary. They also kicked off the summer season at the popular venue.

Get our free mobile app

We'll also use this news to let you know that we have big plans with Jet Set this Summer Season as we're gearing up for monthly series of WPDH live radio broadcasts from May through August! The live broadcasts will be on Wednesday afternoons 3 pm -7 pm on their outdoor patio, and it's sure to be a blast! Look for fun-filled events to feature lots of prizes and giveaways. The first one will be on May 24th. More info coming soon!

If you weren't at Jet Set back in January for our first-ever Bandana Cabana Party, check out a photo gallery of all the fun you missed below.