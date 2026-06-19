Why Fish-Shaped Boats Will Be Floating Up the Hudson This Weekend

If you're anywhere near the Hudson River this weekend, you're going to want to keep your eyes open for a pretty fishy parade.

If you happen to see a line of boats floating up the river this weekend, it's not some weird Hudson Valley fever dream. It's actually a celebration of one of the most incredible things that happens in our region every year, even though most of us never see it.

Riverkeeper via YouTube Riverkeeper via YouTube

Why Are Fish-Shaped Boats in the Hudson River this Weekend?

This Saturday, Riverkeeper will host its 2026 Fish Migration Celebration, a day-long event stretching from Yonkers to Newburgh that highlights the annual return of millions of fish to the Hudson River.

Each spring, species including Atlantic sturgeon, American eel, striped bass, American shad and river herring leave the Atlantic Ocean and swim into the Hudson to spawn, following a migration route that has existed for thousands of years.

Most of that activity happens beneath the surface, unnoticed by the people who live, work and play along the river. Riverkeeper hopes this weekend's celebration will help change that.

"The Hudson River's fish migration is a Serengeti-scale natural wonder happening right in our backyard, and most people have no idea it exists," Riverkeeper President Tracy Brown said in a statement.

When Will the Flotilla Arrive in the Hudson Valley?

At 12:30pm, four fish-themed boats will begin making their way north from Yonkers to Newburgh.

The flotilla is designed to mimic the journey that migrating fish make every year as they travel from the Atlantic Ocean into the Hudson River. Riverkeeper says the moving display is meant to make an otherwise invisible migration visible to communities along the shoreline.

The final stop will be Unico Park in Newburgh, where a community celebration will take place from 5pm to 8pm.

Riverkeeper via YouTube Riverkeeper via YouTube

The event will feature live music, puppet performances, food vendors, community art activities and a fish parade. Visitors will also have the opportunity to build their own fish costumes.

A group of kayakers launching from the Newburgh Waterways Center will join the final leg of the flotilla before participants gather to welcome the fish home.

Riverkeeper says the event is also intended to celebrate the Hudson River's environmental recovery, which has been driven by decades of cleanup efforts, advocacy and community involvement.

More information about the Fish Migration Celebration is available through Riverkeeper.