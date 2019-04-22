Win Tickets to Tree Top Adventures All This Week

This week we're giving you a chance to face your fears with tickets to Trre top Adventures at Barton Orchards.

Tree Top Adventures is now open and ready to take outdoor recreation to "new heights". The park contains 5 full sized courses that have been carefully designed to challenge people of different ages and skill levels.

They also have a Kid Koala Course for children ages 4-7. With every step you get higher into the trees, immersing yourself in the natural environment. While you are climbing you will set your sights on breathtaking views of the landscape.

Whether you are a first time climber or a seasoned outdoor enthusiast, you are going to enjoy Tree Top Adventures.

Smitty has your shot at a free pair of tickets all this week with the Mystery Riff at 4:20 p.m.

