McDonald’s is adding new menu Items, but apparently not exactly what fast-food fans were hoping for.

McDonald’s is adding a brand-new sauce and two new menu items later this month, but the announcement has some customers (including me) asking one very important question: If you have Caesar sauce, why can’t we have the salads back?

McDonald’s Launching New 'Caesar Sauce'

Starting July 21, McDonald’s customers will be able to try the fast-food chain’s new Caesar sauce, described as a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend with notes of lemon.

The sauce will make its debut alongside two new variations of current menu items, that include the new sauce.



The new Caesar Snack Wrap features a McCrispy Strip with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce and Caesar sauce wrapped in a tortilla.

McDonald’s is also introducing the Bacon Caesar McCrispy, made with a McCrispy chicken filet topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, onions, crinkle-cut pickles and the new Caesar sauce on a toasted potato roll.

Customers will also be able to get the Caesar sauce for dipping McCrispy Strips.

McDonald’s Customers Want Salads Back

While plenty of McDonald’s fans are excited about the new Caesar options, others immediately noticed something missing.

The salads.

McDonald’s removed salads from its menu in 2020 as the company streamlined its offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Six years later, they still haven’t returned to the chain’s nationwide menu.

According to reports, the announcement has now renewed calls from customers who want McDonald’s to bring them back.

Some customers are even asking for a much older menu item to make a comeback: McSalad Shakers.

The portable salads were sold in tall plastic cups and could be shaken to mix in the dressing. McDonald’s introduced them in the early 2000s, with varieties including a Grilled Chicken Caesar version.

And honestly, with the current obsession over all things Y2K, bringing back McSalad Shakers might actually make perfect sense.

More Throwback Items Returning to McDonald’s

McDonald’s has been leaning into menu nostalgia lately.

The chain recently brought back its Fried Apple Pie for a limited run, decades after the fried version was replaced by the Baked Apple Pie in the 1990s.