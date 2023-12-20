Hudson Valley Christmas Weather Forecast, Will it Snow?

As Christmas Eve draws closer, many New Yorkers will be taking to roads to visit family and friends. Of course, it can snow at just about any point this time of year across the Hudson Valley and New York state, so the weather forecast is always a consideration when planning.

Many parts of New York state are still drying out from a powerful storm that brought flooding rains and high winds, as it quickly moved up the east coast late Sunday and into Monday.

See Also: What is New York State's 24 Hour Record Rainfall Record?

Some areas saw anywhere from 2-5 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Does it Still Snow in the Hudson Valley On Christmas?

While it seems like we've come to settle for another mild, or "Green Christmas" across the Poughkeepsie/Newburgh/Middletown areas, it still occasionally snows for the holidays.

Here's a video from Christmas Morning in Poughkeepsie in 2017, where parts of the Mid-Hudson area saw around three inches of snow.

But while some may rejoice at such a sight, the records indicate that the area hasn't seen much snow on Christmas in around 20 years.

Will It Snow This Christmas?

The Weather Channel says that highs Sunday Christmas Eve will be in the 40s, under mostly cloudy skies. Lows Sunday night will fall into the 30s. For Christmas Day, highs will climb to the upper 40s, with a mixture of Sun and clouds.

See Also: What's the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?

So, no. There will be no White Christmas again this year.