Officials are saying a resident is dead, with another one being airlifted to a hospital, after a house exploded in New York state. The Post Standard reports that other residents as far as ten miles away claim they heard the blast Wednesday evening.

Natural gas leaks can sometimes cause an explosion if there is an ignition source and the leak is severe enough, says services like DNA Plumbing. In June, a two-story house in central New York state collapsed from a reported explosion. Responding firefighters said they encountered downed power lines and a heavy odor of natural gas at the scene.

House explosions can happen for a number of reasons. One of the most common ways houses can blow up is by leaks from gas-powered kitchen appliances used for heating, says Carabin Shaw.

House in New York State Explodes Leaving One Person Dead

ABC News says the latest house explosion happened in the town of Lincoln in Madison County Wednesday evening. A spokesperson told The Post Standard that Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and town of Lincoln volunteer firefighters arrived "to find debris from the home and the smell of propane in the air."

Responders said they found a man and woman both trapped in the debris. a county spokesperson said crews worked to free the two people from the debris, though the woman was unfortunately declared dead at the scene.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital, reports ABC.

