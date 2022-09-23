What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?

While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.

And while we've endured some major snowstorms here in New York through the years, what's the most amount of snow to ever fall in one spot in just 24 hours?

Coldest New York Temperatures Ever

According to Weather.gov., the lowest temperature ever recorded in Poughkeepsie was on January 21, 1961, when the mercury fell to a bone chilling -30 F. For Newburgh, their coldest temperature ever was February 8, 1967, when it hit -20 F. Of course, there could be even lower temperatures recorded for other areas north of Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, or in higher elevations.

The coldest recorded temperature ever in New York state was -52 F on February 18, 1979, in Old Forge, which is a small hamlet in Herkimer County.

How is the Weather Killing People in NY?

According to NOAA, the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the entire United States each year is extreme heat, followed by flash floods, and then tornadoes. So, how does this look for New York state? According to the map, in parts of the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island, the leading cause of death is also extreme heat. This makes sense if you think about it, for a lot of structures in the region are very old, and not all buildings or homes have any sort of air-conditioning.

For most of New York state, the leading cause of death-by-weather is actually flash floods.

All-Time Snowfall

According to records, the all-time highest 24-hour snowfall amount was 49 inches, which fell in Watertown on November 14–15, 1900.

