Poughkeepsie Man to Sing National Anthem at Yankee Stadium

John Harold Carter III will perform national anthem at Iconic stadium in August.

Talk about an opprtunity! John Harold Carter, a lifelong Poughkeepsie, NY resident is set to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at an upcoming Yankees game. Carter, a longtime music lover of R&B and oldies music has been a fixture around the Hudson Valley karaoke bar scene for decades, performing music like the Stylistics and Frankie Vailli and the Four Seasons' "Sherry".

"He would come to all the karaoke events around here to sing, and he's actually really really good" says Hudson Valley legend Larry Helweg (Laughing Larry), DJ and karaoke host. Helweg went on to say that Carter been singing karaoke around these parts for at least 20 years and that the two would often perform Duets together at events. "He's a great singer, probably one of the top 10 I've heard since I've been doing this" he said.

A Little About John Harold Carter III

John Harold Carter III tels us he started performing the national anthem back at Arlington High School in 1979. He would do it for basketball events, and eventually he would go on to perform it at various miltary and sporting events througout the area. In a addition to doing karaoke events, Carter has also performed in some musicals with County Players out of Wappingers Falls. He's been an usher at Regal Cinemas (formerly Hoyts Cinemas) at the Poughkeepsie Galleria for the nearly 25 years.

A big NY Yankees fan, Carter decided to send in application and video of himself perfroming the national anthem to see if he could perform it at Yankee Stadium, and they liked what they heard. He was chosen to perform the national anthem August 9th at Yankee Stadium when the Yankees take on the Texas Rangers.

Carter says that although the performance won't be televised, he's "stoked and excited" to perfrom at Yankee Stadium. He's hoping it will lead to other exciting opprtunites, in particular, he dreams of one day performing the national anthem one day at the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

