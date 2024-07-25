Volunteer Firefighter with Ties to the Hudson Valley Now in ‘Critical Situation’

A volunteer firefighter family originally from the Hudson Valley who has been described as a "staple to the East Fishkill Fire District" is in need of support from the community.

On Wednesday, July 24th, a GoFundMe was shared on the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue Facebook page for volunteer firefighter Sam Grant.

Hudson Valley Volunteer Firefighter Family Needs Community Support

According to Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue, the Grant family has "decades of service" between them towards the East Fishkill community.

Sam and Ashley Grant currently live outside of New York State but the family has strong ties to the Dutchess County community.

On July 8th, Grant was rushed to the ER after experiencing what was initially believed to be a painful kidney stone and severe reflux. Despite having a diagnosis, the pain persisted for 4 more days resulting in Sam being transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Here, doctors discovered Grant was undergoing life-threatening septic shock.

From there, Grant underwent a severe and lengthy surgery that included the discovery and repair of an unknown hernia. After the surgery, struggle continued for Grant as he experienced respiratory failure and "further complications, including delirium" according to their GoFundMe page.

Community Banding Together for Grant Family

The Grants had just welcomed a child into their family two months prior to Sam's medical emergency. Ashley Grant, Sam's wife, has been by his side while caring for their two-month-old child.

The couple also has a 2-year-old child who is being taken care of with the help of their family in New York, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

Friend and colleague of Sam Grant, Nathaniel Watkins started the GoFundMe to "help ease the financial burden on Sam and his family." The money received through the GoFundMe will go towards covering medical expenses and expenses for the children.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

