4 of the Most Interesting 5Ks to Run Near the Hudson Valley

Whether you're a competitive racer or a leisurely jogger, taking part in a community 5K is always a fun way to spend a weekend afternoon while getting a workout in.

Being in the Hudson Valley with tons of trails and scenic paths, there are a lot of opportunities to take part in all kinds of 5Ks.

Benefits of Running

A 5k race is 3.1 miles in total. According to the NHS, it can take as little as 9 weeks to go from little to no running experience to fit for a 5k, although many factors come into play like age, health conditions, and your available time.

Aside from the physical benefits of running like building muscle and the cardio-vascular boost, running also has a great deal of mental health benefits. A study from Johns Hopkins Medicine determined that consistent cardio-vascular exercise contributes to better memory, sharper focus when working, and an overall better mood.

So, if you're sold on giving a 5K a go, here are a few fun ones near the Hudson Valley to start with!

Hudson Valley 5Ks

Surfin Santa Christmas in July in Stratford, CT

This is certainly a one-of-a-kind race. If you're feeling festive, the Surfin' Santa Christmas in July 5k and holiday stroll could be your perfect fit.

The money for this race goes towards St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound. For participating, not only will runners get a t-shirt and a $10 Little Pub gift card, but there will be tons of festive fun to join in on after the race.

Festivities include complimentary frozen themed drinks like the Krampus Frozen Sour Apple Slushy, a holiday market, a golf cart parade, and more.

This race takes place on Sunday, July 28th.

The Pierogi Dash in Danbury, CT

If you like a food incentive at the end of your hard work, this might be the race for you.

On top of a tasty treat at the end of your race, something great to know is that the money raised from this Pierogi Dash goes to The Healing Hearts Center for Grieving Children and Families in Danbury, CT.

And on top of all of that, there are Matroiska Nesting Doll Prizes for the top male and female; and top 3 male and female finishers in age groups - under 14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

This race is being held on Saturday, August 17th at 9:00 AM.

Millbrook Vineyards' Wine 5k

Millbrook Vineyards offers the yearly opportunity to run, jog, or walk through their vineyards in a 5k race.

As part of signing up, racers receive a medal, a racing bib (as the race is timed), a t-shirt, a shatter-proof wine glass, and a free pour of wine from Millbrook Vineyard!

This year's race is being held on Sunday, August 25th at 10:00 AM.

Adirondack Brewing Company 5k

This picturesque race follows a route along Lake George and finishes right at the ADK Pub & Brewery.

Registration for this gorgeous 5K includes a chipped timing bib, race socks, Perfect Can Beer Glass, and more. Money raised from the 5k goes towards the Lake George Land Conservancy.

The Adirondack Brewing Company 5K is slated right at the beginning of Fall on Saturday, September 14th.

