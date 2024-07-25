New York State police are currently investigating a tragic car accident that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th in the town of Catskill.

The single-car fatal crash occurred at around 11:00 PM according to troopers.

Fatal Car Crash in Greene County

The Catskill Fire Company reported early on Thursday, July 25th of a fatal evening car accident in the town of Catskill.

The fire company detailed that the incident occurred on Route 9W South and involved a car vs. bridge rollover with entrapment. They go on to share that the car had become engulfed in flames.

Before the Catskill Fire Company had arrived, 3 good samaritans had been attempting to free the driver from the 2008 GMC Envoy. Unfortunately, flames consumed the car before they could extract the driver.

New York State Police Investigating Single-Car Crash in Catskill

On Thursday, July 25th, the New York State Police shared a press release stating, "This incident remains under investigation."

In their press release, the New York State Police shared that the car had left the road for "unknown reasons" before striking the nearby wall of an overpass. They went on to share the victim's identity, Thomas Konow, age 61 from Claverack, NY.

According to his Facebook profile, Konow was a lifelong musician. He studied at the College of Saint Rose and Bard College, eventually becoming a professional fiddle player who performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

Just 4 months ago, Konow had posted a video to Facebook of him singing and playing guitar.

