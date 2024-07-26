New York state has long been one of the most common places in the U.S. to spot an unidentified flying object. Much like the character Agent Fox Mulder from the popular television series The X-Files, many people "want to believe" that we are not alone.

But while these unknown objects may defy explanation, they're not necessarily visitors from another world. Every thing from weather balloons, to military craft, to simply a flock of birds flying above could be what these residents are actually seeing.

Previous Accounts of Weird Objects in the Sky

But the accounts from witnesses across the state remain interesting. One incident from late March saw a passenger on a flight leaving LaGuardia Airport film something resembling a dark flying cylinder fly by at a very high rate of speed.

Back in late 2023, a driver on Interstate 684 filed a report claiming they encountered a strange, circular shaped object buzzing over them while on the highway.

New York State Resident Reports Odd Triangular Object In the Sky

One of the latest reports to the National UFO Reporting Center comes from a person in West Sand Lake, New York. The person said on June 20 they were photographing clouds and later realized something resembling an 'odd triangular shaped object' above.

See Also: UFO That 'Shot Down A Cylindrical Beam Of Light' Reported Over New York State

There isn't much else about the encounter. At first glance, the object from the photo looks like a B-2 stealth bomber, though that is highly unlikely. At another angle, it could resemble something like a duck or mallard flying above. Maybe someone was just flying a kite?

The description didn't offer what direction the object was trvaeling in, or if the object made any sudden changes in shape, size, or appearance.

National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center

According to WOWK, the NUFORC is a "non-governmental, nonprofit corporation that investigates UFO sightings" The website allows you to file your own reports which can then take several weeks to be posted for the public to view.

These are just eyewitness accounts, so it could just be something easily explainable like a regular airplane, military equipment, or simply another star in the night sky.

While no one is quite sure if these really are extraterrestrials, New York State remains one of the leading areas for unexplained sightings. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 5955 reports of UFOs in New York state.

See Also: New York State Resident Claims They Witnessed UFO "Abduction"