As the National Weather Service continues to tally up the record number of tornadoes that struck the week of July 15, more storms are dropping even more twisters in parts of the state. This all comes in addition to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawning seven tornadoes across New York earlier in July.

The National Weather Service says July 2024 has set an all-time record for tornadoes in New York for one month. July's total has already more than doubled the average amount of tornadoes New York sees for an entire whole year.

As of this writing, there have been 21 tornadoes in July and 23 total for the year.

How Strong Can Tornadoes Get?

Tornadoes have been rated since 2007 by something called the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the amount and extent of damage a tornado causes. Before 2007, it was simply known as the Fujita Scale.

An EF-0 is the weakest on the scale, while an EF-5 is the strongest.

The most powerful tornadoes can produce winds in excess of 300 MPH and have been known to sweep foundations completely clean while tossing multi-ton structures tens of thousands of feet into the air.

NWS Confirms Yet Another Tornado Touches Down in New York State

WNYT says that the National Weather Service confirmed that am EF-0 tornado touched down in Broadalbin Wednesday afternoon. Meteorologists say the tornado briefly traveled across Route 29, knocking down and uprooting several trees.

Wednesday's tornado was a weak one, and was only on the ground for one minute. The NWS says that the tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 MPH. There was no report of any injuries.