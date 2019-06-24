Our timetable will tell you exactly when to leave the Hudson Valley before traffic becomes a nightmare during the 4th of July weekend.

This year the 4th of July falls on a Thursday, which means that most people will be taking off on the 5th and making a long weekend out of the holiday. With everyone hitting the road at once, you can expect to be sitting in traffic for hours if you don't plan your trip accordingly.

If you're like most people and will be leaving for vacation on July 3rd, you're going to want to head out early. We anticipate Wednesday to be the busiest travel day of the week as everyone hits the road to be at their destination for the 4th. While most people don't enjoy getting up early on their first day of vacation, if you can reach your destination before 9am, you're most likely to miss most of the traffic volume, if not all of it.

We've estimated travel times and when you need to leave to get to some of the most popular weekend getaways. All times are from Newburgh, so adjust your trip as necessary depending on where you live.

Seaside Heights, NJ: Leave at at 6:45am (est. travel time: 2:18)

Hyannis, MA: Leave at 5:00am (est. travel time: 4:09)

Lake George, NY: Leave by 6:45am (est. travel time: 2:19)

Lake Placid, NY: Leave by 5:30am (est. travel time: 3:37)

Atlantic City, NJ: Leave by 6:00am (est. travel time: 2:54)

Jones Beach, NY: Leave by 7:00am (est. travel time: 1:53)

Kinnebunkport, ME: Leave by 4:30am (est. travel time: 4:26)

When will you be leaving for your 4th of July vacation? Tell us about your travel plan for beating traffic in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

