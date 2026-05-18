Millennials have really turned nostalgia into a continuous trend, fueling renewed interest in everything from VHS aesthetics and record players to vintage fast-food dining rooms.

Now, that trend is helping spark a retro revival at some Pizza Hut locations across the country. While Pizza Hut has not announced a nationwide redesign rollout, certain franchise operators, like Tim Sparks, president of Daland Corporation, a Kansas-based company that operates almost 100 Pizza Hut locations across the country, are restoring classic features that defined the chain in the 1980s and 1990s, including red roof buildings, checkerboard tablecloths, salad bars, arcade games and the iconic red plastic cups.

The nostalgic throwback experience has quickly gone viral online, with fans celebrating the return of the old-school Pizza Hut atmosphere many grew up with.

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To top off the nostalgia this summer, the national pizza chain announced the return of the BOOK IT! program. That's right millennial parents, you can now help your kids experience the magic of using knowledge to earn free pizza.

During the summer months of June, July, and August, any child that meets their parent-set reading goals can earn a free Pizza Hut® single topping Personal Pan Pizza®* from participating locations. Use the BOOK IT!® Mobile App to set goals, track progress, and redeem rewards.

CHECKOUT THE RETRO PIZZA HUTS HERE: