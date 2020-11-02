WEATHER: Cold and Windy Start, Milder by Late Week

Monday started the week off with some of the coldest daytime weather we've seen in quite a while here in the Hudson Valley. Is this a sign of things to come? Perhaps, though we should experience a warm up by late this week, providing a break before the cold weather is here to stay

Highs Monday might reach around 40, but with the winds gusting so strong, it's going to make it feel much colder if you're outdoors. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 P.M Monday evening, with some of the gusts nearing 30 to 40 M.P.H. Lows will fall into the lower 30s, with a chance for rain and snow showers late overnight. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 40s, with increasing sun by afternoon. Lows will be cold, as temps will fall into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will begin the warm up, with highs approaching the mid 50s with plenty of sun during the day. Lows will stay around 40 overnight.. The much warmer weather arrives Thursday, as highs will climb back into the 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Lows will stay in the 40s, with mostly clear skies overnight.

Friday will be quite nice, with highs approaching the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies again. This will give the Hudson Valley another shot of of some spring-like weather as we head into the weekend. The sun will be a much welcome change from all the clouds and rain showers that lasted just about all of last week. We even saw our first snow of the season Friday.

We rounded out the month of October with around average temperatures. There were days where we saw much above average temperatures, but also some cold snaps mixed in as well. Basically, a normal October for this part of New York.