A store in Newburgh advertised as a convenient neighborhood deli was the center of a search this week.

Troopers from the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit on July 27, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the BT/GT Family Halal Market, located at 201 South Street in the city of Newburgh.

201 South Street newburgh/ Google maps 201 South Street newburgh/ Google maps

The warrant was part of "an organized retail crime investigation into the alleged possession and sale of counterfeit consumer merchandise," according to police.

newburgh counterfeit items/New York State Police newburgh counterfeit items/New York State Police

During the search, investigators took Bobby R. Tillery, 65, into custody and reportedly seized approximately 480 suspected counterfeit items, including:

205 pairs of Nike footwear and 127 Nike clothing items

Apple AirPods, headphones, battery packs, Apple TV devices and keyboards

Handbags, wallets, clothing, belts and accessories bearing the trademarks of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Christian Dior

Clothing and outerwear bearing the trademarks of Burberry, Versace, Lacoste, ALO, Dolce & Gabbana, Moncler and The North Face

An investigator from IP House, a company that assists with the authentication of suspected counterfeit merchandise, was present during the search and estimated total value of the seized goods is approximately $119,000.

Tillery was transported to State Police Newburgh, where he was processed and charged with felony Second-degree Trademark Counterfeiting.

He was released with an appearance ticket and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.