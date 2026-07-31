Fake Chanel, Louis Vuitton, North Face Gear and More Found at Newburgh Store

Fake Chanel, Louis Vuitton, North Face Gear and More Found at Newburgh Store

201 South Street newburgh/ Google maps

A store in Newburgh advertised as a convenient neighborhood deli was the center of a search this week.

Troopers from the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit on July 27, along with  Homeland Security Investigations and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the BT/GT Family Halal Market, located at 201 South Street in the city of Newburgh.

201 South Street newburgh/ Google maps
201 South Street newburgh/ Google maps

The warrant was part of "an organized retail crime investigation into the alleged possession and sale of counterfeit consumer merchandise," according to police.

newburgh counterfeit items/New York State Police
newburgh counterfeit items/New York State Police

During the search, investigators took Bobby R. Tillery, 65, into custody and  reportedly seized approximately 480 suspected counterfeit items, including:

  • 205 pairs of Nike footwear and 127 Nike clothing items
  • Apple AirPods, headphones, battery packs, Apple TV devices and keyboards
  • Handbags, wallets, clothing, belts and accessories bearing the trademarks of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Christian Dior
  • Clothing and outerwear bearing the trademarks of Burberry, Versace, Lacoste, ALO, Dolce & Gabbana, Moncler and The North Face

An investigator from IP House, a company that assists with the authentication of suspected counterfeit merchandise, was present during the search and estimated total value of the seized goods is approximately $119,000.

Tillery was transported to State Police Newburgh, where he was processed and charged with felony Second-degree Trademark Counterfeiting.

He was released with an appearance ticket and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Filed Under: New York, Newburgh, state police
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles

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