Experience boxing history at the Legends of the Ring Autograph Show, held in the hometown of legendary trainer Cus D’Amato, who mentored world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at the Cus D’Amato’s KO Boxing Gym.

On August 22, at 11 a.m. you can meet Hall of Fame champions, former world titleholders, and celebrated boxing personalities, collect autographs, take photos, and hear stories from Larry Holmes, Ray “Merciless” Mercer, Christy Martin, Kelly Pavlik, Tim Witherspoon, Monte Barrett, Heather Hardy, Bobby Czyz, and more.

Though Tyson is said to be appearing at the event, organizers said he will not be participating in the autograph signing.

Cus D’Amato’s KO Boxing Gym continues to preserve Catskill’s rich boxing heritage while working to inspire the next generation of fighters. Merchandise and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Admission is $75 per person which gets you one autograph per fighter. Ticket holders must bring their own items to be autographed.

Any photos taken or merchandise purchased will be at the discretion of the individual fighter.