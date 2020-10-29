Hudson Valley Meteorologists Predict Snow For The Region

Meteorologists believe Hurricane Zeta combining with a cold front will lead to the first snowfall of the season for the Hudson Valley.

Hurricane Zeta heads into the region on Thursday which will lead to a soaking rainfall for the entire Hudson Valley and then turn to snow, officials say.

"Will this rainfall end as some wet snow across the region? We think it will," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook while sharing its latest forecast.

Rain is expected to develop after sunrise, becoming moderate to heavy at times and lasting well into Thursday evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain is estimated.

Hudson Valley Weather forecasts rain will mix with snow in the Hudson Valley and wet snow in the higher elevations between midnight and 4 a.m. on Friday. Rain changes to wet snow for the region between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Between 7 a.m. and noon on Friday the wet snow will taper off.

"We think temperatures will stay above freezing, which will keep any accumulations to the grassy areas… unless you go above 1500 feet and up into the Catskills. That is where we could see a couple slushy inches, mainly in the Catskills and higher elevations. But even in the valley, if the wet snow falls steadily, we could see a slushy coating on the grass in the valley areas," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on its website.

The National Weather Service issued a "Hazardous Weather Outlook" for Ulster, Dutchess, Greene and Columbia counties. The National Weather Service predicts Thursday's rain may mix with and change to wet snow overnight into Friday morning. A coating to 1 inch of snow is possible in valley areas with 1 to 3 inches in the southern Adirondacks.