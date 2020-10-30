WEEKEND WEATHER: A Cold Halloween But Warming By Late Weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought wind, heavy rain, and even snow across the Hudson Valley Friday morning. Yes, snow. How much? It will depend where you live, but some areas could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch, while others don't see much of anything. Areas in the higher elevations and northern part of the listening area could see more. But it's going to be clearing out by late Friday.

The sun will eventually shine across the Hudson Valley, for the first time in, what feels like forever, by later in the afternoon. It will be cold and breezy though, with highs staying in the 40s. And to think, this time last week, it was in the 70s. Lows will be very cold Friday night, as the temps will dip into the low to mid 20s. Warm weather people won't be loving this forecast.

Halloween Saturday will be chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the 30s overnight.

Sunday will begin a brief warming trend, as highs will approach the upper 50s, to near 60. Clouds will once again increase, as there is a chance for a late day shower or two. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s, as the chance for rain will persist.

Monday will see much colder weather once again return, as highs will stay in the 30s, with a chance for rain and even snow flurries by late in the day. Have a Happy Halloween, and a great weekend!