WEATHER: Warm And Spring-Like For This Week In The Hudson Valley

After a windy and somewhat chilly weekend, we look ahead to the week here in the Hudson Valley. Last week, we saw rain begin and end the week. This week should be a bit dryer. though Monday will bring showers by the afternoon.

Highs Monday will stay in the low 60s, with rainfall by later in the afternoon. Lows will stay in the 50s, with the chance for rain sticking around through the evening. Then, we should expect quite a warm up ahead. Highs Tuesday will be around 70, with partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze. Lows will ne around 50.

Wednesday will see highs climb into the low to mid 70s, with mostly sunny weather. Lows be only be in the upper 50s, near 60. Thursday will see even warmer weather, as highs could approach 80. Clouds should increase towards evening. as lows will stay around 60 once again.

Friday will be breezy and warm once again, with highs in the 70s and a mixture of sun and clouds. Friday night will stay in the upper 50s, to near 60.

This week will be quite dry, as the next chance for precipitation won't be until the following week, according to forecasters. The Hudson Valley remains in the normal range when it comes to precipitation though, as the last couple of weeks have brought much wetter weather to the area. this has helped with the near drought-like weather the Hudson Valley saw during the summer months.

Extended forecast are tricky, but many of the weather models predict a warmer than average remainder of fall, and a mild and dryer winter.