A 12-year-old child has died and another child remains in critical condition after a UTV crash Friday afternoon in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported UTV accident near 84 County Route 56 in Maplecrest. Investigators say four children between the ages of 10 and 14 were riding in the utility vehicle on a private gravel driveway that serves several homes.

Authorities say the UTV, driven by a 14-year-old, veered off the left side of the driveway, struck a boulder and rolled onto its passenger side, ejecting all four occupants.

The 12-year-old and a 10-year-old, who were riding on the passenger side, became trapped beneath the overturned UTV. A neighbor used a truck to lift the vehicle off the children before first responders arrived.

According to Google, four-seater UTVs usually weigh between 1,800 and 2,700 lbs.

Both children were flown to Albany Medical Center, where the 12-year-old was later pronounced dead. The 10-year-old remains in critical condition.

The driver, 14, and an 11-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says none of the four children were wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

UTV Laws in New York State

Though the laws in New York are still catching up to these newer off-road vehicles, there are some safety guidelines in place, specifically for minors.

Anyone 16 and older can drive a UTV in New York with zero licensing or certification restrictions, according to the NYS DMV. A standard driver's license is not required to operate a UTV off-road.

However, New York enforces strict age and supervision rules for youth riders (Under Age 16):