If you were hoping for a white Christmas, then you may not be too keen on this forecast. After some frigid mornings earlier this week, the Hudson Valley experienced a nice warm up late this weekend. And according to meteorologists, the milder weather will stock around a bit longer.

Highs Monday will actually be in the low 50s, under partly cloudy skies. This should melt the remainder of the snow and ice that's still on the ground. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Tuesday will see highs in the low 40s, and lows in the 20s.

Christmas Day will see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s. Lows that night will get down in to the 20s. Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler and more seasonable, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and lows in the 20s.

Have a great week! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!

