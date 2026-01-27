Two-Vehicle Collision Results in Fatality in Ulster County

Just before the weekend and the Winter storm made traveling incredibly treacherous throughout the Hudson Valley, law enforcement and emergency services were required in Ulster County following reports of major two-vehicle collision. The collision resulted in two individuals suffering severe injuries, with one individual subsequently succumbing to those injuries.

Fatal Collison in Marlboro

The fatal collision took place during the early afternoon of Friday January 23, 2026, in the town of Marlboro, right on the border of Orange and Ulster County. It was at approximately 12:56 p.m., when troopers from the State Police Highland barracks responded to the collision in the area of State Route 9W and Mahoney Road.

Get our free mobile app

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Honda was traveling northbound on State Route 9W when the vehicle left the lane of travel where it struck a snowbank. Upon attempting to re-enter the roadway, the Honda driver overcorrected and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a 2023 Kia.

The operator of the Honda was identified as 25-year old, Isaiah D. Towne, of Montgomery, NY, and the operator and sole occupant of the Kia was identified as 74-year old, Angela A. Freeborn, of Marlboro, NY.

Towne was extricated from the vehicle but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Freeborn was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

While police and emergency personnel were on scene, the section of 9W was closed off. It would remain that way for several hours as traffic from both directions was detoured to either Perkinsville Rd, or Mahoney Rd, with Gabriety Rd connecting the two in the middle and back to the open sides of 9W.

The NYSP press release concluded with a statement that the accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Highland at (845) 344-5300.

Snowy Scenes in the Hudson Valley after 24-hour storm Gallery Credit: Listener submissions

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-84 in Orange County, NY Gallery Credit: Middlehope Fire Department Via Facebook