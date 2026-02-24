Illegal Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest in Orange County

Law enforcement in the Orange County town of New Windsor made headlines again recently, as an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the City of Newburgh. That individual is now facing multiple serious drug charges and will soon be back in court to face those charges.

Illegal Narcotics Arrest in Newburgh

New Windsor Police made the announcement of this investigation and arrest last week on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The press release was issued by the New Windsor Police Department and circulated through the Town of New Windsor social media.

According to the press release, New Windsor Police had opened an investigation into the illegal possession and sales of illegal narcotics, specifically methamphetamine. New Windsor PD in the investigation, were able to obtain a judicially authorized search warrant for a residence located on Benkard Avenue, in the City of Newburgh.

New Windsor PD would execute that search warrant at the Newburgh residence, and that would lead to their discovery and seizure of 34 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and an unspecified amount of US currency.

Newburgh Man Arrested

During the execution of the search warrant, police were also able to successfully arrest their suspect, a Newburgh man identified as 40-year old, Harold Gaines. After being placed under arrest, Gaines was taken into police custody, where he was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree ( Class B Felony).

Gaines was processed and then later released with an appearance ticket returnable to the New Windsor Justice Court on March 3, 2026.

