If you’ve ever looked out over the Hudson River and thought, “Yeah… I could slow down here,” you’re not alone. Turns out the Florida sunshine isn't the only destination for those retiring.

A new 2026 research report from StorageCafe says the Hudson Valley is officially one of the best places in the country to retire.

What The Research Is Based On

The new report isn't just based on opinions, researchers at StorageCafe analyzed major metro areas across the U.S. using data tied to real retirement priorities, including:

Percentage of residents age 65+

Life expectancy

Access to healthcare providers

Cost of living and housing affordability

Crime rates

Climate and lifestyle factors

Even availability of self-storage for downsizing retirees

So, this wasn’t “Who has the nicest golf course?” study, it was “Where can you realistically age well?”

The Hudson Valley’s Big Ranking

The Poughkeepsie-metro area (officially listed as Kiryas Joel–Poughkeepsie–Newburgh, NY) came in at #6 nationwide! That's a pretty big deal!

Here’s why it scored so well:

Strong access to healthcare providers

Lower crime rates compared to many top metros

A solid 65+ population base

Close proximity to major hospitals and NYC specialists

Balanced mix of suburban, small-town, and scenic living

Plus, for retirees who want mountains instead of palm trees, New York is hard to beat.

The Larger NY Metro Also Ranked

The Hudson Valley wasn't the only area of New York on the list- the broader New York–Newark–Jersey City, NY–NJ–PA area ranked #2 overall in the country.

As you may have guessed, Florida made the list several times, along with Virginia, North Carolina and surprisingly Wisconsin and Idaho which rounded out the end of the top 10 list.

What This Means For The Hudson Valley

While Florida still dominates the retirement conversation nationally, this report suggests something locals already know:

You don’t have to leave New York to retire well.

Between healthcare access, safety, natural beauty, and proximity to the metro area, the Hudson Valley is quietly competing with some of the most popular retirement destinations in America.