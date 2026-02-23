Police say a 70-year-old man who was also inside the residence was able to escape on his own. Fire crews rescued the woman by removing her through a window.

Both were rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Orange County for treatment. Sadly, the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The male victim was subsequently transferred to Westchester Medical Center for advanced care and is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities are withholding the names of those involved pending notification of family members.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you as more information becomes available.