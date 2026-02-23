67-Year-Old Woman Dies After Devastating House Fire
A 67-year-old woman has died following a fast-moving house fire in the Town of Shawangunk Tuesday morning.
According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 9:45 a.m. from a home at 781 Plains Road in Wallkill. The woman who called reportedly told dispatchers she was trapped inside the burning structure.
But, by the time first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Newburgh Apartment Complex Fire
Fire rages at the Newburgh Parr Valley Condominiums, where various fire departments battled the flames and the extreme Winter weather conditions with below zero (0) temperatures and wind chill factors.
Gallery Credit: Middle Hope Fire Department via Facebook