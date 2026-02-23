67-Year-Old Woman Dies After Devastating House Fire

781 Plains Road, Wallkill, NY / Google streetview

A 67-year-old woman has died following a fast-moving house fire in the Town of Shawangunk Tuesday morning.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 9:45 a.m. from a home at 781 Plains Road in Wallkill. The woman who called reportedly told dispatchers she was trapped inside the burning structure.

But, by the time first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say a 70-year-old man who was also inside the residence was able to escape on his own. Fire crews rescued the woman by removing her through a window.

Both were rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Orange County for treatment. Sadly, the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The male victim was subsequently transferred to Westchester Medical Center for advanced care and is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities are withholding the names of those involved pending notification of family members.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. We’ll update you as more information becomes available.

