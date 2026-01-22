On-Duty Orange County Police Officer Involved in Single-Vehicle Accident

First responders were required in an area of Orange County earlier this week, when one of their own was in need of immediate assistance. The incident in question revolved around a police officer in a single vehicle car accident.

Police Rollover Accident in Washingtonville

The accident occurred just days ago, during the late evening of Tuesday, January 20, 2026. According to the official press release just issued by the Blooming Grove Police Department, the incident happened at around 6:30p.m, when an on-duty Blooming Grove Police Officer was involved in a single-vehicle, rollover crash.

The accident took place on Mountain Lodge Road, in the area of Helms Hill Road. First responders would quickly arrive to the scene and rescued the officer from the wreck. The on-duty officer was not identified, but it was confirmed that they suffered injuries in the crash.

Members of the Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance transported the officer to a local hospital. Like the officers identity, it was not stated specifically if the on-duty officer was injured in the accident.

Since the accident occurred, the officer has been officially discharged from the hospital, at this time it is unclear if they have returned to duty or not. The accident is still under investigation, and it is not known or at the very least it has not been stated what lead to the accident occurring in the first place.

We continue to monitor this story for if or when new information becomes available. The press release concluded with a statement from the Blooming Grove Police Department, thanking all of the assisting police, fire, and other first responder units who assisted at the scene.

