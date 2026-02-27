A custodian at for the Middletown School District was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found a loaded gun in his car.

According to the Wallkill Police Department, at 3:07 a.m. Feb. 26, a car was stopped on the grounds of the Middletown High School at 30 Gardner Avenue Ext.

Police said they determined that the driver, Ralph Sabater, 39, of Wallkill, was driving while under the influence of a substance and arrested him.

When police searched the vehicle, after the arrest they reportedly found a loaded Taurus GC3, 9mm caliber handgun.

Sabater, who is a custodial employee of the City of Middletown School District, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of Firearm in a Sensitive Location, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released.