Community Rallies To Aid Students Stranded By Bus Fire
A scary situation unfolded in Ulster County on Friday when a charter bus full of high school students caught on fire!
A Facebook post from the Ulster County Government page Monday shared the details of a terrifying scene just North of Saugerties Friday.
According to officials, a charter bus full of students from a Manhattan high school caught fire on the Thruway, but first responders were on the scene quickly, putting out the fire and then offering assistance to the passengers.
There were no injuries reported, but the passengers were ALL still stranded on the side of the thruway.
That's where the County stepped in.
The Facebook post was made to thank UCAT (Ulster County Area Transit), along with the Department of Emergency Services, who coordinated two UCAT buses to pick up the students and bring them to the Malden rest area, where they waited safely for another bus from New York City to drive up and take them home.