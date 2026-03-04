‘Hot Lunch’ in Orange County Sends Man to Prison for 12 Years

“Operation Hot Lunch” is sending yet another Hudson Valley criminal to prison.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that William Pulley, 34, has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison after being nabbed during a six-month effort by multiple law enforcement agencies targeting gun and drug trafficking in the region.

Dubbed "Operation Hot Lunch", the coordinated enforcement action took place on May 21, 2024.

That day, authorities charged 33 people in connection with narcotics, firearms, and conspiracy offenses.

During the investigation, officers recovered 24 firearms and one kilogram of cocaine. When the arrests were made, police seized more than 11 additional kilograms of cocaine, about 90 grams of fentanyl, seven more guns, ammunition, and roughly $45,000 in cash. Ten vehicles used in the crimes were also confiscated, along with one food truck.

Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Pulley, who is from Hollister, North Carolina, was sentenced Monday, March 2 in Orange County Court. In addition to the prison term, he will serve five years of post-release supervision.

Pulley previously pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

Guns Sent to Orange County From the South

Investigators say Pulley helped arrange the sale of more than ten illegal firearms that were brought into Orange County between November 28, 2023 and May 8, 2024.

According to prosecutors, the guns were obtained in North Carolina and then delivered to be sold illegally in Orange County. Pulley never actually traveled to New York during the operation, but authorities say he knowingly helped coordinate the illegal sales.

Hoovler said the case sends a clear message.

“If you cause illegal firearms to be sold in Orange County, you will be prosecuted even if you never set foot in New York,” the district attorney said.