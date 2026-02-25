Buying a low-dose THC drink in New York could soon be as simple as stopping at your local liquor store.

Democratic NY Lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow the sale of THC drinks in wine and liquor stores.

The legislation is part of a larger push to change the laws around the sale of alcohol which would allow wine and liquor to be sold in New York grocery stores. But this new addition would also allow wine and liquor stores to sell certain cannabis-infused beverages — containing 5 milligrams or less per serving.

The proposal includes Assembly Bill A9284 and Senate Bill S9032, introduced during the 2025–2026 legislative session which would allow supermarkets to sell hard alcohol and wine.

What the Bill Would Do

If approved, the legislation would:

Allow wine and liquor stores to sell THC beverages

Limit products to no more than 5mg of THC per serving

Regulate sales similarly to alcohol, including age restrictions

Currently, THC beverages are sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries in New York.

Why Lawmakers Are Pushing It

Supporters say the change would:

Help liquor stores compete as consumer preferences shift;

Expand access to low-dose THC beverages;

Bring clearer regulation to the growing cannabis drink market

THC-infused seltzers and beverages have grown in popularity nationwide as an alternative to alcohol.

What Happens Next?

The bills are still moving through the legislative process and have not yet become law.

If passed, New York would join a small but growing number of states allowing limited THC beverage sales outside of traditional dispensaries.