Two Popular Dutchess County Eateries Begin Delivery This Weekend

You now have two more options for dinner at home this weekend.

With the COVID-19 crisis causing local restaurants to reimagine their business plans, many eateries have made the transition from sit-down establishments to curbside pickup or delivery.

Last week we told you about three local breweries that are now offering delivery of both food and freshly brewed beer. Well, now you can add one more mouth-watering option to that list. Zeus Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie will begin delivering on Saturday. The announcement says that anyone within a 20-mile radius of the new restaurant and brewery on lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie can order off the menu, including their beers and merchandise, for delivery.

Zeus' menu includes small plates, salads, pasta dishes and a large selection of house-made pizzas. There are also family meal packages and even a "date night" option. The full menu is available on their website.

Another acclaimed restaurant will also be offering to-go and delivery for the first time since closing its doors at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Heritage Food + Drink on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls made the tough decision in March to shut down operations. After taking the time to develop a way to operate their huge kitchen in a way that will keep employees and customers safe, Heritage announced that they will once again be offering food to the Hudson Valley.

Starting Saturday Heritage will have a limited weekly menu based on market availability and customer requests. This week's menu includes their bone-in ribeye, beer mac 'n cheese, the truffle ranch burger and other favorites. Fans of Heritage's famous Pig Mac burger shouldn't be discouraged, the restaurant says that they know it's something customers have been asking and will appear on the menu in the near future.

Of course, you can also order beer, cider, wine and mixed drinks that the restaurant says will be "deeply discounted." This week's menu was just released on their Facebook page with details on how to get your order in for delivery or pickup.

