Best Hudson Valley Breweries Delivering Beer & Food This Weekend

If you're keeping track, the weekend is here. Who's ready for dinner and a few beers?

With the stay at home order still in effect, many people are opting for home delivery of their favorite foods. The good news is that your favorite breweries are also bringing all of the excitement of the bar right into your house.

Some of the Hudson Valley's best breweries have been working around the clock to step up their delivery service, cranking out serious pub grub and dropping it at your door along with freshly brewed beer.

Sloop Brewing in East Fishkill is delivering their gourmet pizzas, constructed with house-made mozzarella and fresh-sourced toppings. Check their website for dinner packages that include sides and, of course, plenty of Sloop's flagship beer, Juice Bomb.

Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie has been operating a drive-up tent for food, but starting this weekend you can now order food for delivery along with cans or kegs of beer. Family packages of chicken parm, meatloaf and a barbecue feast are currently available for in-home dining.

Newburgh Brewing Company was one of the first breweries to start delivering beer, and they continue to keep the Hudson Valley well-hydrated with daily runs within 25 miles of the brewery. Recently they added empanadas to their menu which have become a hot item. Order early, because these boxes of six mouth-watering empanadas tend to sell out quickly.

Hyde Park Brewing Company is offering local delivery along with curbside pick up of their entire menu. Full entrees, soups, salads, appetizers and more can be delivered right to your door along with growlers of beer. The Hyde Park brewery is also delivering wine and mixed drinks.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: