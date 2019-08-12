The Hottest Halloween Costumes in the Hudson Valley For 2019

You're going to want to get your hands on these costumes and props for your kids before they're completely sold out.

Halloween is over two months away, but parents know that the best costumes and props sell out way in the beginning of September. Last year the Fortnite video game craze caused stores to limit the sale of props and costumes to one per customer. Even with these restrictions in place, many parents were stuck scrambling to find accessories for their kids' costumes, some even paying crazy prices on Ebay.

This year there are a few costumes that are already generating some buzz. Savvy parents will want to make sure they plan ahead to avoid having to make these things from scratch or worse; resort to throwing a sheet on their kid and calling them a ghost.

A search of the major costume retailers shows that characters from Descendants 3 is going to be one of the most popular costumes for tweens and preteens. The Disney Channel movie premiered this month to the network's highest ratings since Descendants 2 was released in 2017. Party City already shows some costumes and accessories as sold out or in limited quantities.

Disney seems to have a lock on some of the other hottest costumes of the year as well. The success of Toy Story 4 means that you'll see lots of Woodys and Buzz Lightyears ringing your doorbell for candy.

For older kids, this year is expected to be all about Stranger Things. The Netflix series' third season has fans ready to dress up as their favorite characters. While a trip into mom and dad's closet can probably dig up enough 80s clothes to do the trick, the official Scoops Ahoy ice cream uniform or an authentic-looking Demigorgon getup will be in high demand at costume shops.

One trend that seems to be getting less popular is politically inspired costumes. Because of the particularly nasty and divisive state of today's politics, many people are choosing not to dress up as their favorite (or least favorite) political figures.

Have you or your kids already decided what you're going to dress up as for Halloween? Let us know what your costume is going to be on our Facebook page or in the comments section below.

