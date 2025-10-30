Popular Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Cancels Delivery Service for Halloween

Pizza shop cites "safety of the children" for no Halloween delivery.

Halloween is one of the busiest nights for pizza delivery with some reports indicating it surpasses the Super Bowl. Pizza chains often offer special Halloween-themed deals and pizzas, such as pumpkin-shaped pies and spooky-themed boxes, and customers can take advantage of these deals through online ordering and delivery services.

Why is it so busy?

Pre-trick-or-treating meal: Many families order pizza as a convenient and easy dinner before or during trick-or-treating.

Convenience: It's an easy meal for both families and hosts of Halloween parties.

One pizza shop that decided to halt delivery service on Halloween is F & J Pizzeria in Washingtonville, NY. The popular shop has been around since 1979, serving Washingtonville in and around the surrounding Orange County area. Not only great reviews for their pizza, but customers have raved about their other food with over 400 Google reviews and and a 4.5 average ratings score.

One review said, "Some of the best food I’ve ever had and such great service from the two sisters in the front…. I highly recommend the chicken parm with vodka sauce over garlic bread, probably one of the greatest sandwiches I’ve ever had!!! And the chicken parm slice was out of this world."

No Pizza Delivery on Halloween at F & J Pizzeria

F & J Pizzeria announced this week that they will not be offering delivery service on Halloween due to the safety of the children. While delivery won't be available, the restaurant will be open and limited time slots will be available for pick-up orders.

Attention Customers, . We will not be offering delivery service on Halloween (10/31) due to the safety of the children.

If you are looking to place an order (pick-up) for a specific time, please call ahead. Time slots are limited. Have a safe & Happy Halloween!!

Thank you F&J Family

F & J Pizzeria went on to further explain their reasoning, "Let me ask you a question?????Would you rather have a person drive to one specific location utilizing the main roads or have a young kid delivering through crowed developments and neighborhoods putting children at risk. JUST MY THOUGHTS!!"

While the overall feedback on the announcement was positive, some pointed out that while obviously good intentions by the business with the move, people are still going to have to drive through developments to pick up the pizza.

