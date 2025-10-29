Rob and Sheri Zombie Appearing at Free Halloween Event

Pair will be guest judges at a Halloween costume contest just outside the Hudson Valley in Kent, CT.

Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie are a husband and wife creative team known for their work in the horror-metal genre, with Rob being a musician and filmmaker, and Sheri being an actress and designer.

They married on Halloween in 2002 and have a long-standing creative partnership, frequently collaborating on his music videos and films, where she often plays lead roles. They are also dedicated animal rights activists, with a farm in Connecticut for rescued animals.

Kent Halloween Costume Contest with guest Judges Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie

The Kent, CT Halloween Costume Contest is a community event held on Oct. 31, judged by special guests Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie. The contest features categories for kids, adults, and pets, with prizes for Scariest, Funniest, and Most Creative costumes. Attendees can participate for free after registering online, and the event also includes trick-or-treating, a "Thriller" flash mob, and a late-night art exhibition by Rob Zombie.

Event details:

Date and Time: October 31st, with the contest starting at 7:30 PM.

Location: 45 On Main Coffee, 45 North Main Street, Kent, CT.

Judges: Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie.

Costume Categories: Scariest, Funniest, and Most Creative for Kids, Adults, and Pets.

Prizes: Limited-edition, Zombie-designed trophies.

Participation: Free to attend, but online registration is required for contestants.

Charity: Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie will match all donations to the Kent Food Bank.

Get our free mobile app

Other activities:

Trick-or-Treating: The town transforms into a Halloween wonderland for trick-or-treating .

"Thriller" Flash Mob: A performance by local students at the Golden Falcon lot.

Rob Zombie Art Exhibition: An exhibition of Rob Zombie's artwork, titled "WHAT LURKS ON CHANNEL X?", will be at the Morrison Gallery at 8:30 PM.

Late-night openings: Restaurants, cafes, and shops will stay open late.

Get tickets and info here.

Melissa's Top 5 Rob Zombie Movies Rob Zombie is no stranger to creating horror films, so here's my top 5! Which is your favorite? Gallery Credit: Melissa Awesome