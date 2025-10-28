What Is The Hudson Valley’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

We've got the Hudson Valley's Top 5 Favorite Halloween Candy.

Halloween has arrived, and most of us have already prepared for trick-or-treaters, but some perhaps aren't. The history of trick or treating traces back to Scotland and Ireland with the tradition of "guising" (going house to house at Halloween and putting on a small performance to be awarded with food or treats.) It goes back as far as the 16th century, as does the tradition of wearing costumes at Halloween.

In North America, the earliest known occurrence of trick or treating is from 1911, when children were recorded going house to house for food or money in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Candy Corn not a popular Halloween favorite?

I thought candy corn was a popular Halloween treat, but when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite Halloween candy was, we got little to no feedback on the small, pyramid-shaped yellow, orange and white candy that is a staple of the fall season and Halloween in North America.

Well, the Hudson Valley apparently loves its chocolate.

Hudson Valley's Top 5 Favorite Halloween Candy

5. Twix

Twix takes 5th place on our list. Twix is a caramel shortbread chocolate bar made by Mars, Inc. consisting of a biscuit applied with other confectionery toppings and coatings. Are you a left Twix or right Twix?

4. Milky Way

Milky Way takes 4th place on our list. Milky Way is a brand of chocolate-covered confectionery bar made of nougat and caramel manufactured by Mars, Inc.

3. KitKat

KitKat takes 3rd place on our list. KitKat is a chocolate-covered wafer bar confection created by Rowntree's of York, U.K., and it is now produced globally by Nestle, except in the United States, where it is made under license by the H.B. Reese Candy Company, a division of the Hershey Company. "Gimme a break, Gimme a break, Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar!"

2. Snickers

Snickers takes the 2nd spot on our list. Snickers is a chocolate bar made by Mars, Inc., consisting of nougat topped with caramel and peanuts that are encased in milk chocolate.

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

By an overwhelming margin, Reese's takes the top spot at #1. The Hudson Valley loves Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Reese's is an American candy consisting of a chocolate cup filled with peanut butter, marketed by The Hersey Company and created in 1928. Reese's are number 1 on the list of top-selling candy brands and they generate more than $2 billion a year in annual sales for The Hershey Company.

