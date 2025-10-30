Instead of trick-or-treat, it's suds and screams at one Hudson Valley haunted car wash.

If you think the scariest thing about Halloween is the price of candy, wait until you see what’s happening at one Hudson Valley car wash. This year, instead of just washing away dirt, it’s serving up scares.

A popular car wash is turning its tunnel into a haunted house ride for one night only. From the outside, it may look like any other car wash, but once you drive in, things take a very spooky turn. Customers are invited to roll through a tunnel of flashing lights, eerie sounds, and creepy surprises that appear right in the mist and soap.

Visit the Haunted Car Wash in Poughkeepsie, New York

The event takes place at Foam and Wash Car Wash at 1942 South Road in Poughkeepsie on Halloween night from 5pm to 8pm. Organizers say the haunted experience is all in good fun, mixing scares with laughs, music, and plenty of candy for kids.

Drivers can expect to see ghosts, skeletons, and a few spooky surprises lurking between the spinning brushes. There’s fog, flashing lights, and maybe a jump scare or two before you roll out with a freshly cleaned car. It’s part haunted attraction, part car wash, and all fun.

The team at Foam and Wash says the event is their way of celebrating with the community while giving people something different to do on Halloween night. It’s a creative mix of clean cars and classic spooky spirit that fits right in with the Hudson Valley’s love for fall festivities.

So, if you want your vehicle shining bright and your heart racing a little, you know where to go. Admission doesn't cost anything extra, but everyone must purchase a car wash to enter.

